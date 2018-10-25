Wayne R. Messenger

Wayne R. Messenger, 68, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday morning, October 24, 2018, at his residence.

He was born November 21, 1949, in California, the son of Carl Ray and Billie Messenger, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, John (Jodi) Messenger of Spencerville; a sister, Ruth (Andy) Reese of La Habra, California, one brother, Carl (Joyce) Messenger of California, and a grandson.

A sister, Doreen Gauger, also preceded him in death.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Preferred memorials: Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.