Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s all come down to this. League and conference title races, along with playoff qualifiers and pairings will be decided this weekend. A number of important games are on the Week No. 10 schedule, which makes it a fun way to close out the 2018 regular season.

Last week I was 17-3, which took my overall record to 152-43. Guest selector Keith Fischbach was right behind at 16-4, which brought the overall record of the guest selectors to 142-53.

The final guest selector of the regular season is Tim Williman of Convoy, who has a good handle on high school football around the area. Out of 20 games we differ on two, and both of those can be considered tossups.

Defiance (4-5) at Van Wert (7-2)

A win guarantees a home playoff game for the Cougars. The Bulldogs need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Defiance has a good rushing game, but Van Wert is second among WBL schools against the run. We like the Cougars make it seven straight wins.

Truxell: Van Wert; Williman: Van Wert

Crestview (8-1) at Paulding (3-6)

On paper it looks like a rout, but I’m so sure. Paulding has improved, and I think the Panthers will give the Knights some trouble. However, both of us think Crestview will win and claim at least a share of the NWC title.

Truxell: Crestview; Williman: Crestview

Wapakoneta (8-1) at St. Marys Memorial (9-0)

There are a number of storylines here, and both of us really thought about taking Wapakoneta in this one, because it just feels like an upset is brewing.

But when push came to shove neither one of us could do it, so we’re going with St. Marys. Either way, it should be a great game.

Truxell: St. Marys; Williman: St. Marys

Marion Local (9-0) at Coldwater (7-2)

Three weeks ago this game appeared to be the MAC championship game, but Coldwater has lost two straight and is out of the conference title conversation.

Marion Local has the state’s longest winning streak (36 games), but that number will be put to the test on Friday.

It’s usually not a good idea to pick the road team in a MAC game like this, but both of us are giving the nod to the Flyers.

Truxell: Marion Local; Williman: Marion Local

Wayne Trace (5-4) at Hicksville (5-4)

Both teams have playoff hopes but to be clear, they’re very slim. This should be a very close game, and it’s one we differ on. I’m going with the Raiders, while Williman likes the Aces to win on Senior Night.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Williman: Hicksville

Other games

WBL

Kenton (5-4) at Bath (0-9)

Truxell: Kenton; Williman: Kenton

Elida (2-7) at Ottawa-Glandorf (4-5)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Williman: Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee (4-5) at Celina (4-5)

Truxell: Celina; Williman: Shawnee

NWC

Ada (2-7) at Allen East (4-5)

Truxell: Allen East; Williman: Allen East

Columbus Grove (6-3) at Bluffton (3-6)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Williman: Columbus Grove

Spencerville (7-2) at Delphos Jefferson (1-8)

Truxell: Spencerville; Williman: Spencerville

GMC

Antwerp (6-3) at Tinora (2-7)

Truxell: Antwerp; Williman: Antwerp

Ayersville (2-7) at Edgerton (9-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; Williman: Edgerton

Holgate (3-6) at Fairview (6-3)

Truxell: Fairview; Williman: Fairview

MAC

St. Henry (7-2) at Parkway (1-9)

Truxell: St. Henry; Williman: St. Henry

New Bremen (6-3) at Minster (6-3)

Truxell: Minster; Williman: Minster

Versailles (2-7) at Fort Recovery (3-6)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Williman: Fort Recovery

Saturday: Anna (7-2) at Delphos St. John’s (2-7)

Truxell: Anna; Williman: Anna

Others

Oregon Clay (1-8) at Lima Sr. (1-8)

Truxell: Lima Sr.; Williman: Lima Sr.

Saturday: Lucas (7-2) at Lima Central Catholic (9-0)

Truxell: Lima CC; Williman: Lima CC