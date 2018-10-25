The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview names RMA Award recipients

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation, in conjunction with Crestview High School, established the “Crestview High School RMA (Right Mental Attitude) Award” during the last school year.

The award is presented to students who exhibit strong moral character, leadership, service, and school pride — all vital pieces of the Right Mental Attitude. Student recipients were nominated by faculty, staff, and administration members.

Crestview High School’s Fall RMA students, along with faculty members who nominated them, include Kiara Anderson, nominated by Steven Rickard; Alyssa Ballio, nominated by Ami Callow; Kole Small, nominated by Libby Motycka; Convoy Community Foundation President Greg Kulwicki; Riley Saylor, nominated by Ericka Priest; Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen; Faith Keezer, nominated by Ali Sawmiller (absent); and Hannah Bouillon, nominated by Jason Lozer. Crestview photo

The first round of RMA recipients this school year include Kiara Anderson, Alyssa Ballio, Kole Small, Riley Saylor, Faith Keezer, and Hannah Bouillon.

The Foundation, led by President Greg Kulwicki, funds the purchase of t-shirts for the recipients, along with gifts from the following Convoy community merchants: Knight Pizza, D’s on Main, the Three-Thirteen Company, Pizza Hut, Shear Magic, the Sophisticut, the Secret Garden, the Convoy Tastee Freeze, and Convoy Quik Mart. Parents of the winners receive a gift from Gibson’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Convoy.

