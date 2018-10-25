11 people appear in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eleven people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Of those, two people entered pleas during arraignment hearings held during the week.

Benjamin McIntosh, 42, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 7.

Patrick Dennis, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, entered a not guilty to plea to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. A $5,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. November 7.

One person was also sentenced on Monday.

Johnathan Putman, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, which includes 180 days in jail beginning December 29, with work release, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended. His driver’s license was also suspended for six years.

Two people also entered changes of pleas.

Brian Ferryman, 37, of Tiline, Kentucky, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, downgraded from a fifth-degree felony. He was then sentenced to a year of community control, to include 180 days in jail, which was all suspended. Ferryman must also make restitution in the amount of $467.50 to the victim in the case.

Gerald Shreve, 24, of Hicksville, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 21. Shreve was released on a surety bond until sentencing.

Three bond and probation violation hearings were held this week.

Brian Spranger, 31, of Delphos, admitted to violating his community control sentence by being convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). Sentencing was scheduled for November 21, and a surety bond was to be set Monday if Spranger is on alcohol-sensing electronically monitored house arrest by that time.

Cyle Black, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report and failing to complete counseling. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing will occur at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 28.

Adam Blatteau, 37, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on another surety bond and a pretrial conference was set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 30.

A competency hearing was also held on Wednesday.

Anthony Sexton, 44, of Van Wert, was again found competent to stand trial following a second evaluation, this time by the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. A trial date will be scheduled in the near future.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial during hearings held Wednesday.

Johnny Bowersock, 54, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 14.

Bailey Parker, 19, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver in court and requested more time to prepare his case, which was granted. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. November 21.