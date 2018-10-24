Preview: 8-1 Crestview at 3-6 Paulding

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights have a chance to do something only two previous squads have done – win at least a share of the Northwest Conference football championship.

Crestview shared the 2013 title with Delphos Jefferson and Ada, and with Columbus Grove and Bluffton in 2005.

The Knights will finish the regular season at Paulding on Friday, and a victory would assure the team of a piece of the title. If Spencerville defeats Delphos Jefferson and if Columbus Grove beats Bluffton, the Bearcats and the Bulldogs would also share the conference title.

Crestview was the preseason favorite to win the championship in the NWC coaches poll.

“A NWC title is not easy to achieve,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “You have to have some talent, play consistently well, and have a little luck.”

“To be in position to play for a league championship in Week No. 10 is a goal that we set for our team. Paulding will give us everything they have, so we will have to be prepared to play well again this week in order to finish where we want to be.”

While Paulding is just 3-6 (3-3 NWC), the Panthers are considered by many to be one of the most improved teams around, and Owens agrees with that sentiment.

“Paulding has continued to get better as a program over the last several years,” Owens stated. “Coach (Tyler) Arend and his staff are first class people and coaches. They have a team that has athletes at their skill positions and physical linemen up front.”

“They will be prepared with a great game plan so we will have to be ready to play 48 minutes of good football to win the game.”

Last week, the Panthers gave Spencerville all they could handle before falling 27-14. Paulding is averaging 23 points per game and is balanced offensively, averaging 142 yards rushing and 132 yards passing per game.

Jacob Deisler began the season at quarterback but switched to running back in Week No. 3. He’s Paulding’s leading rusher with 818 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 carries, while his replacement at quarterback, sophomore Payton Beckman has completed 49 of 103 passes for 749 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hunter Kesler is tops among NWC receivers in terms of receptions, with 49 for 800 yards and six touchdowns.

“We have a young quarterback and it has started to click between him and receivers, which has led to big plays,” Arend said. “The guys up front have been doing a better job of sticking to second level blocks and our running backs have been doing better at knowing where exactly we are attacking and how those guys up front are trying to fit it up.”

“The guys have continued to come in every week and work their hardest to get better at what they do,” Arend continued. “This is a testament to their character and work ethic. We are three or four plays away from three more wins and our guys have understood how important each play is and the details within the play and they have been able to make these corrections throughout the season and have continued to get better.”

On defense, Paulding allows 28 points and 331 total yards per game, and the Panthers will face a Crestview team that remains tops among NWC schools in points scored (43) and total yards (393) per game.

Crestview quarterback Drew Kline has completed 73 of 128 passes for 1,181 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 870 yards and 12 touchdowns on 121 carries.

“Crestview is an extremely talented team and is very well coached,” Arend said. “With this combination, it is easy to see why they have had so much success this season and in year’s past.”

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Owens and what he has accomplished during his time at Crestview. He does a great job of putting his guys in position to make plays. We are looking forward to the opportunity to finish the season with a win over a very good football team.”

Friday’s Crestview at Paulding game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.