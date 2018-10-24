Mable I. Armentrout

Mable I. Armentrout, 94, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born December 3, 1923, in Ottoville, the daughter of Harry and Irma (Ladd) Meyers, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Marjorie Green of New Smyrna, Florida, Marlene (Dave) Cross of Delphos, Carolyn Howard of Sidney, and Marilyn (Barry) Primmer of Delphos; a son, Marvel (Kathy) Armentrout of Celina; three sisters, Martha Hartzog of Elida, Kathy Rosselett of Ottawa, and Margarette Meyers of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Three brothers, Harry, Lavern, and Kenneth Meyers; and three sisters, Thelma Siemet, Stella Sipe, and Pauline Ballinger, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Mark Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

