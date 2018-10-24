Kelly joins Dr. John Cook’s dental practice

VW independent/submitted information

Dr. John Cook, DDS, has announced that Dr. Sean Kelly, DDS, has joined his Van Wert dental practice, which has been renamed Cook-Kelly Family Dentistry.

“We will be working together to serve your dental needs and maintain our friendships for years to come,” Dr. Cook noted.

Dr. Kelly comes to Van Wert from Indianapolis, Indiana, where he has been practicing since his graduation from the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He also has a master’s degree in organic chemistry from the University of Scranton.

He and his wife, Chelsea, live in her hometown of New Haven, Indiana, with their young son, Henry.

Dr. Kelly will be accepting new patients at 723 W. Main St. in Van Wert. Call 419.238.4400 for an appointment.

For more information, go to the practice’s website at www.johncookdentistry.com.