Defiance ends VW’s volleyball season

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — No. 2 seed Defiance avenged a regular season loss to Van Wert by posting a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 victory over the Lady Cougars in the Division II district semifinals as Bluffton University on Tuesday.

Adrianna Grothause and Lainey Werts each had 24 digs and three aces for Van Wert, Katie Coplin had 20 assists and Jamison Clouse had a team high 15 blocks.

Van Wert’s season ended at 17-8 (6-3 WBL).