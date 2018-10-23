Red Cross: Don’t let flu stop blood giving

VW independent/submitted information

As influenza activity picks up, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.

Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccination each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as donors are symptom-free and fever-free.

Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800.733.2767.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed this fall after hurricanes Michael and Florence forced the cancellation of about 200 blood drives, causing approximately 7,000 units of blood and platelets to go uncollected.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 1-15:

Van Wert

November 7, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Van Wert High School, 10708 Ohio 118.

Delphos

November 1, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the Eagles in Delphos, 1600 E. Fifth St.

Rockford

November 1, from noon-5 p.m., at Rockford United Methodist Church, 202 S. Franklin St.

November 14, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Parkway High School, 400 Buckeye St.

Antwerp