Random Thoughts: VW, playoffs & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Fun times at Van Wert High School, conference and playoff races, Ohio State’s troubles and the Cleveland Browns are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Good things at Van Wert High School

This comes from Eric McCracken: “Van Wert is doing big things in band, football, cross country, volleyball, girls’ tennis, golf and soccer.”

“I stood beside high school principal Bob Priest at the game the other night. I asked where all the great energy was coming from in the band. He told me the whole school has been positive and electric. He is convinced the senior class is the difference.”

“So many times we harp on the bad things or publicize the bad things. It shows positive things can change more than just the sport or activity you are in.”

Well said gentlemen. That topic will be discussed more with Van Wert High School Athletic Director Craig Hershey during on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Hershey will be the on-air halftime guest.

Friday night

Friday night will be a special one for area high school football teams. For some, it’ll be the final game ever for seniors. For others, it’s chance to win a league or conference title and/or a playoff spot.

It should be an absolutely electric atmosphere at Eggerss Stadium when the Van Wert Cougars take on Defiance and likewise in Paulding, where the Crestview Knights need a win to claim at least a share of the NWC championship.

Then there’s Coldwater at Marion Local and the giant 50-50 jackpot that goes with it. Coldwater has unexpectedly lost two straight and is out of the MAC title race, but the Cavaliers would like nothing better than to snap Marion Local’s 36 game winning streak, the longest in the state.

By the way, don’t be surprised if they meet again in the preseason.

Fastest game in the area?

8-1 Wapakoneta will finish the regular season at 9-0 St. Marys Memorial on Friday. The Roughriders are 8-0 in the Western Buckeye League and can win an outright league title with a win. The Redskins are 7-1 in the WBL, but can force a league co-championship with a victory.

The two teams are 1-2 in the WBL in rushing yards, and both average roughly five passes per game. It very well could be the fastest game of the season.

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Friday’s game between these two GMC rivals has playoff implications, however slim. The loser is almost certainly out of playoff contention, while the winner will need some help/other things to happen.

The important thing is the playoff door isn’t closed for either of those teams.

Ohio State/armchair quarterback

I generally try not to overreact to one loss, but Purdue exposed every single one of Ohio State’s weaknesses on Saturday. That’s not good, because Purdue is pretty average. Yes, Jeff Brohm has done some nice things there and if he stays, he may have the Boilmakers competing for the West Division title someday.

Ohio State needs to fix the running game, because 73 passes and 25 rushes won’t cut it. Since Haskins isn’t mobile, forget the read option and/or RPOs. Either straight up hand it off or throw it. Let the offensive line establish itself. Get some balance back in the offense.

While I don’t like using two quarterbacks, maybe put Tate Martell inside the 20. He’s mobile enough to give defenses problems.

As far as defense, mix in some zone and get the linebackers a bit more involved in the pass coverage. That should help a little. With this group, playing straight up man-to-man isn’t working.

Agonizing

It’s sometimes tough being a Cleveland Browns fan. They’re definitely more entertaining to watch this season but they’ve lost in some bizarre ways. With a record of 3-35-1, I don’t see how Hue Jackson can last much longer. Barring some sort of miracle, he’ll join the list of former coaches collecting big checks after being fired.

If you have any thoughts on the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.