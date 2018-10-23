M. Jean (Baltzell-Elder) Weaver

M. Jean (Baltzell-Elder) Weaver, 93, of Van Wert, died at 3:05 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born December 29, 1924, in Van Wert County, the daughter of “Mack” and Mabel (Spelbring) Baltzell, who both preceded her in death. On August 6, 1942, she married Hugh Elder Jr., who died August 9, 1983. On July 28, 1996, she married E. “Mickey” Weaver, who died July 23, 2004.

Jean worked for 27 years for Marsh Supermarket and nine years for J.C. Penney Company. She was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of Ridge Progressive Club. Mrs. Weaver was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Van Wert County Hospital and the blood bank.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Elder of Bradenton, Florida; Betty Jean (John) Ingman of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and Janie (Charlie) Kennedy of Van Wert; a brother, Dick (Helen) Baltzell of Longwood, Florida; one sister, Ruth (David) Poe of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Sandy Baltzell of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren, Rod (Jodi) Ruch, Steve (Carrie) Ruch, Jill Kennedy (Doug) Groves, Mike (Dawn) Kennedy, Tyson Kennedy, Lori Ingman (Bobby) King, Angie Ingman (Kenny) Collins, and Cyndi Ingman (Rob) Nottage; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A brother, James Baltzell, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 26, at the funeral home.

