Law Enforcement 10/23/18

Van Wert Police

October 20, 12:15 a.m. — Richard K. Gill, 63, of 611 Leeson Ave., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an altercation at his residence.

October 19, 7:51 p.m. — Adam G. Blatteau, 37, of 815 E. Main St., was arrested in the 500 block of North Race Street on a warrant issues in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

October 19, 5:13 p.m. — Michelle R. Tate, 33, of 827 Allen Drive, was served with a warrant issued by Upper Sandusky Municipal Court following a traffic stop near the intersection of Race Street and Allen Drive.

October 18, 7:19 p.m. — Benjamin M. McIntosh, 42, of Convoy, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

October 15, 7:40 a.m. — Zachariah A. Hails, 22, of 150 Fox Road, Apt. 1A, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

October 13, 12:21 a.m. — Kevin O. Davies, 55, of 1307 Production Drive, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Tyler Street.

October 13, 10:38 a.m. — Shane D. Hanna, 33, of 422 N. Cherry St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

October 12, 12:41 a.m. — Kelli Jo Knapke, 57, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 26, was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business as a result of an incident at her residence. She was also cited for disorderly conduct on October 11 at her residence.

October 11, 7:07 p.m. — Johnny R. Bowersock, 54, of 1287-C Sunrise Court, was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at Van Wert West Apartments.

October 9, 6:39 p.m. — Corey B. Elston, 28, of 226 1/2 S. Vine St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.