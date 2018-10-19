VW’s Moonshower wins weekly award

Van Wert High School's Paige Moonshower (tennis, softball) is this week's Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior, who was nominated by head coach Eli Alvarez, earned First Team All-WBL honors after finishing fourth at first doubles for the second consecutive season. Moonshower also served as a team captain and qualified for Division II districts at Bowling Green, and was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio Northwest District. "Paige is the type of kid that just makes your program better," Alvarez said "Her leadership, hard work, dedication, and personality makes her a great player and an even better person."