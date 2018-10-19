Optimists elect officers, board members

VW independent/submitted information

On September 27, the Optimist Club of Van Wert inducted 2018-2019 officers and board members. Newly-elected officers and board members include:

Marie Miller from Brand It Marketing, president; Sean Sauer from Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, vice president; Michelle Gunter from Schrader Realty, second vice president; Diana Cearns from First Federal of Van Wert, past president; and Ray Able, secretary-treasurer.

Board members are Andy Manz, Gloria Waterman, both from Bashore Reineck Stoller & Waterman Inc.; Trevor Webster of Edward Jones; Van Wert County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor; Greg Yinger of Community Health Professionals; and Amanda Miller from The Van Wert County Foundation.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert has proudly served the Van Wert County area since the 1980s. It is comprised of men and women dedicated to the community, friendship, fun, service to youth, and the promotion of Optimist as a way of life.

The club’s positive approach, upbeat outlook, and commitment to creating a more optimistic future for kids is what differentiates the Optimist Club of Van Wert from other volunteer opportunities.

Our members receive as much as they give:

The fellowship of people who get things done and the example they set for embracing a similar optimist mindset

New social and working relationships with individuals from a cross-section of our community

The opportunity to develop and demonstrate leadership skills

The satisfaction of making a difference in the lives of children and the community

Whether area residents are searching for an outlet to help their community, personal development, or rewarding camaraderie, they’ll find what they’re looking for in the Optimist Club of Van Wert. By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youths, their communities, and themselves.

Find out more about the Optimist Club of Van Wert at www.optimistvw.comor follow on Facebook @OptimistVW. The club meets Thursdays at noon at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.