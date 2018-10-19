Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 19, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday’s area high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 38 Celina 20
Shawnee 28 Bath 21
St. Marys 42 Defiance 0
Wapakoneta 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Kenton 67 Elida 35
NWC
Crestview 47 Delphos Jefferson 0
Spencerville 27 Paulding 14
Columbus Grove 28 Allen East 14
Bluffton 43 Ada 14
GMC
Edgerton 52 Wayne Trace 7
Antwerp 28 Hicksville 8
Fairview 30 Tinora 7
Holgate 9 Ayersville 0
MAC
New Bremen 36 Delphos St. John’s 14
Anna 41 Parkway 13
Marion Local 50 Fort Recovery 14
St. Henry 28 Coldwater 10
Others
Toledo St. John’s 49 Lima Sr. 28
Lima Central Catholic 48 Troy Christian 0
