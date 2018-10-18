Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
The end of the regular season is just around the corner and as expected, league and conference title races are going right down to the wire. In the midst of that, some teams have clinched playoff spots and are working on positioning, while others are fighting to qualify for the postseason.
Week No. 9 brings us a step closer to the regular season finale and it also brings another edition of Pigskin Pick’Em. Last week, I was 16-3, which took my overall record to 135-40, while guest selector Jason Ruder of Defiance was 13-6, which put the overall record of the guest selectors at 126-49.
This week’s guest selector is Keith Fischbach of Delphos. As you’ll see, we differ on just three games on this week’s 20 game area schedule.
Van Wert (6-2) at Celina (4-4)
If I had a dime for every time I’ve been asked who will start at quarterback for the Cougars this week, I’d have enough to take my wife on a six week European cruise.
I think I know but either way, the Cougars are in good hands, and I’m picking them to win a tight game and clinch an OHSAA playoff berth for the first time since 2000. Fischbach thinks differently and is going with the home team. Either way, this should be an entertaining game.
Truxell: Van Wert; Fischbach: Celina
Crestview (7-1) at Delphos Jefferson (1-7)
The Knights have their sights set squarely on at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship, and we believe they’ll defeat the Wildcats and remain in first place in the NWC heading into Week No. 10.
Truxell: Crestview; Fischbach: Crestview
Delphos St. John’s (2-6) at New Bremen (5-3)
Another game where we differ. I actually want to pick the Blue Jays in this one and I won’t be shocked if they win, but I’m sticking with New Bremen. Fischbach thinks Delphos St. John’s will win and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Edgerton (8-0) at Wayne Trace (5-3)
The Raiders are going to have their hands full. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the state and are about as subtle as a sledgehammer with their offense.
Wayne Trace has rebounded nicely from a 1-2 start, but we think Edgerton wins this one.
Truxell: Edgerton; Fischbach: Edgerton
Hicksville (5-3) at Antwerp (5-3)
A win would go a long way towards a possible playoff berth for the Aces. Antwerp has very slim playoff hopes, but isn’t totally out of it yet. This could be one of the more entertaining games around the area. We think Hicksville emerges with a win.
Truxell: Hicksville; Fischbach: Hicksville
Other games
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-4) at Wapakoneta (7-1)
Truxell: Wapakoneta; Fischbach: Wapakoneta
St. Marys (8-0) at Defiance (4-4)
Truxell: St. Marys; Fischbach: St. Marys
Bath (0-8) at Shawnee (3-5)
Truxell: Shawnee; Fischbach: Shawnee
Elida (2-6) at Kenton (4-4)
Truxell: Kenton; Fischbach: Kenton
NWC
Spencerville (6-2) at Paulding (3-5)
Truxell: Spencerville; Fischbach: Spencerville
Columbus Grove (5-3) at Allen East (4-4)
Truxell: Columbus Grove; Fischbach: Columbus Grove
Ada (2-6) at Bluffton (2-6)
Truxell: Bluffton; Fischbach: Bluffton
GMC
Holgate (2-6) at Ayersville (2-6)
Truxell: Ayersville; Fischbach: Ayersville
Fairview (5-3) at Tinora (2-6)
Truxell: Fairview; Fischbach: Fairview
MAC
Parkway (1-7) at Anna (6-2)
Truxell: Anna; Fischbach: Anna
Coldwater (7-1) at St. Henry (6-2)
Truxell: Coldwater; Fischbach: St. Henry
Fort Recovery (3-5) at Marion Local (8-0)
Truxell: Marion Local; Fischbach: Marion Local
Minster (5-3) at Versailles (2-6)
Truxell: Minster; Fischbach: Minster
Others
Troy Christian (7-1) at Lima Central Catholic (8-0)
Truxell: Lima CC; Fischbach: Lima CC
Lima Sr. (1-7) at Toledo St. John’s (6-2)
Truxell: Toledo St. John’s; Fischbach: Toledo St. John’s
POSTED: 10/18/18 at 5:19 am.