Singers need for ‘Messiah’ performance

VW independent/submitted information

Paul Hoverman, coordinator of performing arts for The Van Wert County Foundation and Chancel Choir director at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, has announced the rehearsal schedule for the Van Wert Area MessiahChorus.

Rehearsals will begin Sunday, November 4, from 3-5 p.m., in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert. All singers are welcome.

The performance will be Sunday, December 9, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be each Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. leading up to the performance. The performance is the Christmas (Advent: Part I) portion of Handel’s Messiah,along with a few added selections from other sections of the beloved choral work.

Music books are available if singers do not already own a copy (Schirmer edition). Those participating do not need to be skilled singers, just interested in being part of a well-rehearsed and inspiring chorus. Of course, experienced singers are always welcome.

This biennial performance of Handel’s Messiahis a Van Wert tradition supported by The Van Wert County Foundation, in cooperation with First United Methodist Church. Professional soloists and a chamber orchestra will combine with the volunteer chorus to provide this Christmas tradition for the public to enjoy.