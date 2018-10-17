Lancers, Knights named All-NWC soccer
Van Wert independent sports
DELPHOS — Lincolnview’s Jared Pollock and Kyle Wallis were named to the All-NWC soccer first team during a meeting of coaches in Delphos.
Clayton Leeth was named to the All-NWC second team, while Landon Moody, Raegan Moody and Creed Jessee were named to the honorable mention team.
On the girls side, Crestview’s Jade Schaffer landed second team All-NWC honors, while teammates Mckenna Thompson, Madalyn Ward and Salex Overmyer were named to the honorable mention team.
