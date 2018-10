Crestview beats Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s soccer team advanced to the Division III sectional title game with a 4-1 semifinal win over Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.

No match information was available.

Crestview will play at No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner moving on to the Ottoville district.