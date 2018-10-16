Soccer sectionals: L’view wins, VW loses

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 1 Miller City 0

Lincolnview advanced to the Division III sectional finals with a 1-0 victory at Miller City on Monday.

Clayton Leeth scored the lone goal for the Lancers, with an assist provided by Blaike Kerner.

Lincolnview will face No. 1 seed Bluffton for the sectional title at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

St. Marys Memorial 5 Van Wert 0

Van Wert’s soccer season came to an end with a 5-0 loss at No. 3 seed St. Marys Memorial on Monday.

The Cougars finished 2-13-1.

Bath 9 Van Wert 1 (girls)

The Lady Cougars (1-13-2) fell to Bath 9-1 in the Division II sectional semifinals at Bath on Monday.