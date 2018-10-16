Random Thoughts: mix and match

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Among this week’s Random Thoughts: some good news for Crestview freshman Noah Riggenbach, high school football, a great time of the year and more.

Noah Riggenbach update

The Crestview freshman was discharged from the hospital on Monday. I’m sure he’s thrilled to be home.

Best of luck to Noah as he continues his recovery.

Van Wert at Celina

I have the feeling that Friday’s Van Wert at Celina game is going to be a good one. The Cougars need a win to clinch a playoff spot, while the Bulldogs are looking to shake off back to back shutout losses to Wapakoneta and St. Marys.

Next week

There will be some interesting games with conference/league titles on the line, along with playoff spots. Defiance at Van Wert is one of them, Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial could very well be for the WBL title. Another one that stands out is Marion Local at Coldwater, not just because it’s probably going to be the MAC title game (yes, I know Coldwater has a conference loss), but because of the 50-50 jackpot, which has approached $15,000 the last couple of years.

Crestview hoops

Some exciting news involving Crestview boys’ basketball will be announced later today. For now I’ll just say the Knights will be head to the southwest portion of the state in January.

Ohio State

If you’re an Ohio State fan, we can agree that Saturday’s win over Minnesota wasn’t exactly pretty, but it sure beats the alternative. Just ask Georgia, West Virginia, Washington and Penn State.

Hopefully, the Buckeyes will look a little better against Purdue. It won’t be easy though, as OSU never seems to play well at Ross-Ade Stadium.

NFL officiating

Is it just me, or is NFL officiating really bad this season?

Officials somehow missed a blatant false start penalty on the Chargers on Sunday. L.A. scored on the play and destroyed whatever slim comeback hopes the Browns had.

Everyone else in the stadium saw it, why didn’t the officials? Out of 22 players on the field, only one moved and it was early.

NFL games in London

I’m a little torn about these. On the one hand, if you’re a football fan it’s nice to have football on at 9 a.m. on a Sunday. On the other hand, many of the NFL games played in London just aren’t that good.

Is anyone with me on this?

Lincolnview soccer

Congratulations to Lincolnview’s varsity soccer team for a 1-0 sectional win over Miller City. It hasn’t been the season the Lancers had hoped for in terms of wins and losses, but it’s nice to pick up a tournament win.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

This is the time of the year where sports fans have it all. Football season is well underway, there’s the MLB playoffs, the NHL season has started, the NBA season begins tonight and if you’re a fan, NASCAR is still going.

It doesn’t get much better than this.

If you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.