Optimist flag program helps residents display patriotism

VW independent/submitted information

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and participants in the Van Wert Optimist Club’s Avenue of Flags program should be on the lookout for club members installing American flags across the city of Van Wert.

Just by participating, local residents are able to showcase their patriotism and thank those who have served, or who are currently serving, in the military.

Participating in the program also benefits local young people as well. The money earned through this program is directly reinvested into other programs that Optimists offer that benefit area young people.

Here’s how to become a participant in the Avenue of Flags program:

For $50 a year, the club will deliver and place a flag before each holiday and retrieve it after the holiday. The Optimist Club of Van Wert is responsible for the placement of the flag and proper storage after the flags have been recovered. Those who want to display more than one flag will receive a $10 discount per flag.

Participants in this program receive a 3-by-5-foot high-quality American flag on a 10-foot flagpole within 15 feet of the curb in front of a local home or business.

Flags are displayed on the following days surrounding five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. Club members will install the flags a few days before the holiday and remove them a few days after each holiday.

To participate, area residents can order online or download an order form by visiting the Optimist website at www.optimistvw.com, email flags@optimistvw.com, call 419,948,3524, or text “Avenueofflags” to 555.888.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a member of Optimist International – a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves.

The local club consists of community leaders and area business representatives dedicated to improving the Van Wert area.