Latest OHSAA computer playoff poll out

Van Wert independent sports

If the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs began this weekend, both Van Wert and Crestview would host games in the opening around.

Van Wert (6-2) is currently the No. 4 seed in Division IV, Region 14, and would play No. 5 seed Napoleon (6-2) at Eggerss Stadium. Other WBL schools in the thick of the playoff race include Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial (already clinched) and Kenton.

Crestview (7-1) is current No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and would host No. 7 seed New Bremen (5-3). Columbus Grove and Columbus Grove also remain in playoff contention.

Edgerton (8-0) is the only Green Meadows Conference school that would qualify for the postseason this weekend, while six Midwest Athletic Conference schools – Anna, Marion Local, Coldwater, St. Henry, Minster and the aforementioned New Bremen would be in.

Lima Central Catholic, who plays an independent schedule would play as well.

The top eight seeds from each region will qualify for the postseason.

Regional quarterfinal matchups in all seven Divisions will be announced by OHSAA on Sunday, October 28.