Bowersock wins; Lancers, Knights finish 2-3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

SPENCERVILLE — Columbus Grove topped Lincolnview to win both the boys’ and girls’ titles in the Northwest Conference cross country meet run Saturday in Spencerville. The boys’ race featured a tight battle with Columbus Grove (30) edging out runner-up Lincolnview (33), while the Lady Bulldogs outpaced the Lady Lancers 36-44. Crestview took third place in both races.

Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock ran the best individual time of 16:53.8 in winning the boys’ race and was voted by the coaches as NWC Male Runner of the Year. Johnny Schmiedebusch (Columbus Grove, 16:59.0) finished second with Karter Tow (LV, 17:15.6) completing the race as the third place finisher, edging Crestview’s Wyatt Richardson (4th, 17.15.9). All were named First Team All-NWC.

Lincolnview’s Devon Bill finished eighth (17:50) and earned All-NWC Second Team honors, while, Collin Puckett finished 11th (17:54), Daegen Hatfield 13th (18:04) and Jacob Keysor 16th (18:33).

“It was a bittersweet day,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “Our team goal was to win the championship and we just missed that, but we had some really nice individual races including Alek being able to win the race.”

“Columbus Grove ran really well and we give them a lot of credit and we hope to see them down the tournament trail and run right with them again. It was a fun to watch with the team race being so close. Now we begin the tournament trail and hope to continue to close our pack and take that one last step to reach our final goals. It’s a great group of kids to be around.”

Columbus Grove’s Alyssa Ellerbrock (19:41.2) defeated runner-up Madison Langdon (20:12.3) of Lincolnview in the girls’ race and was voted NWC Female Runner of the Year. Crestview’s Ragen Harting (20:27.4) finished out the top three. All three were named to the All-NWC First Team.

Lincolnview’s Victoria Snyder finished eighth (21:32) and Madeline Snyder 10th (21:40), and both earned second team All-NWC honors. Rounding out the scoring for Lincolnview was Julia Stetler in 12th (21:49), Brayden Langdon (17th, 22:15) Rylee Byrne (18th, 22:48) and Dylann Carey (22nd, 24:15).

“The girls knew it would be difficult to get past Grove, but I thought we gave great fight,” Langdon said. “Madison had her best race of the year in placing second ahead of two state qualifiers from last season. We hope to continue this fight as move forward in tournament.”

“The tournament trail for the girls is always tough and we are going to need to be at our best to advance,” Langdon added. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Crestview’s Emily Greulach and Lauren Walls earned All-NWC honors by finishing seventh and ninth respectively with times of 21:25 and 21:34. Lizzie Bowen (15th, 22:07), Adalynn Longstreth (22nd, 23:54), Lydia Saylor (24th, 24:37) and Kenzie Leeth (25th, 25:02) rounded out scoring for Crestview.

“It was a race where both our boys and girls teams displayed a great approach and focused on the specifics we have been working on in practice,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said. “Wyatt and Ragen are to be congratulated on earning spots on the All-NWC first team. We are thankful to compete in the NWC which always provides positive challenges to help us get better.”

Columbus Grove’s Terry Schnipke was voted by the coaches as the Boys’ Coach of the Year with the honors for Girls’ Coach of the Year going to Grove’s Jason Jay.

Junior High races were won by Lincolnview (boys) and Columbus Grove (girls).

Boys final standings

1 – Columbus Grove 30

2 – Lincolnview 33

3 – Crestview 82

4 – Bluffton 121

5 – Ada 135

6 – Allen East 157

Girls final standings

1 – Columbus Grove (36)

2 – Lincolnview (44)

3 – Crestview (49)

4 – Paulding (108)