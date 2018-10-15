Adversity can bring out best in fans, rivals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

I recently wrote that sports sometimes can bring out the worst in people, which, unfortunately, is true.

Now it’s time for me to say that sports can bring out the very best in people. Case in point: the outpouring of compassion that’s being shown for Noah Riggenbach and his family.

As you know, the Crestview freshman was injured during a helmet-to-helmet hit in a junior varsity football game on October 6. The injury was so severe that it required him to be flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he underwent surgery to remove bleeding on the brain.

He remains hospitalized but has shown signs of improvement.

As you would expect, Crestview school district residents have banded together in support of Noah.

Friends of the family have stepped up to share updates on his progress via social media and other channels, while other people have prayed for Noah’s recovery each day and have offered financial support. Crestview Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer told me Friday night that roughly 1,000 “Team Riggy” t-shirts were sold in two days. That’s absolutely amazing, and it really speaks volumes about the kindhearted and generous nature of Crestview people.

However, it hasn’t stopped there, as neighboring communities and schools have stepped up to show their support.

Allen East, a team that Crestview played on Friday night showed support. Non-conference rival Wayne Trace stepped up and said “Same Colors, Same Support.” Crestview’s next football opponent, Delphos Jefferson is collecting donations and is holding a coin war between grade levels in each building to raise money for the Riggenbach family. Lincolnview staff and students sent balloons and get well bags to the hospital, and Van Wert residents have stepped up to the plate as well.

Those are just examples and I could go on, but you get the idea. It’s been heartwarming to say the least, and it speaks very highly of the caring nature of people, regardless if they’re local residents or athletic rivals.

I’m positive the Riggenbachs are grateful beyond words for the things that people have done for them in this trying time, whether it’s thinking positive, praying or making a donation.

Well done, everyone. Well done.