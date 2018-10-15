2 hurt in U.S. 30 accident near Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 12:23 a.m. Monday on U.S. 30, near milepost 7 in Van Wert County.

A 2003 GMC Sierra, operated by Oscar Garcia Barrios, 29, of Grover Hill, was westbound on U.S. 30 in the eastbound lanes. Barrios then struck an eastbound 2013 BMW 650i that was operated by Kwi Cho, 31, of Dublin. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Mr. Cho was trapped in his vehicle and required extrication to be freed. Both Cho and Barrios were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after sustaining serious injuries in the crash.

The crash resulted in a closure of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 during the crash investigation and scene clean-up. The roadway has since been reopened.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and Delpha Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.