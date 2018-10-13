Twig II hears about YW at Oct. meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-nine members of TWIG II met in the conference room at Van Wert Health on October 8. They were greeted by Robbin Benner. After the invocation given by Beverlee Profit, lunch was served by the hospital.

Shirley Lichty introduced the speaker, Jamie Evans, YWCA director of victim services. Evans shared information about the homeless program, which is the oldest program at the YW. The original program was only for women and their children. Now, through state funding, the program allows the YWCA to take a family unit (which might include a husband, grandparent, etc.). The Van Wert YWCA has two homes available, which house up to four families. The guidelines for eligibility are based on income and disabilities. At the YWCA itself, five bedrooms are available for single women

The domestic violence program is for long-term victims. The YW provides counseling, case management, therapy, and transportation for the victims. Seventeen rooms on the second and third floors at the YWCA are for sexual assault and human trafficking victims. Evans also trains people to be able to identify traffickers and their victims. A question-and-answer period followed the presentation.

The group then sang “Happy Birthday” to member Arlene Keyser.

Linda Stanley reported the Thrift Shop will start selling Rada at a 30-percent discount on Monday, October 15.

The next meeting will be November 12 with Judge Jill Straley as the speaker. Corrine Mowry will be the hostess and the invocation will be given by Barb Sunderland.

