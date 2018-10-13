Salvation Army prepares for 2018 Red Kettle Campaign

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Salvation Army in Van Wert County Is preparing for its annual Red Kettle Campaign — its biggest fundraiser of the year — and Lt. Josh Brookman, who became local commander in July, said he hopes more people will volunteer to man the organization’s kettles.

“I’m putting more of my attention towards volunteers,” Lt. Brookman said, noting that staff workers manned the kettles 58 percent of the time last year. “Those are workers we have to pay.”

Using more volunteers would mean more of the money raised can go to providing services to local residents, he noted, adding that he would like to use volunteers at least 60 percent of the time this year so that more money can be used for services.

Currently, The Salvation Army provides food through its food pantry and feeding program, and clothing vouchers through its Thrift Store, as well as financial assistance for a variety of needs, including rent and utilities payments.

“That’s always our biggest need: food and clothing,” Lt. Brookman said, although he added that he would like to see more money available to use for financial assistance because of the increased need there. The Salvation Army also provides a Christian ministry to local residents and has expanded programming there as well.

Since its creation in London in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth, the organization has become known as one of the most effective charities in the world, with more than 84 percent of the money it raises going to its service programs.

In Van Wert County, The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign provides a large portion of its budget, with a total of $66,000 raised last year — the largest amount ever raised in Van Wert, as far as Lt. Brookman is aware.

That was up from $55,000 the previous year, while earlier kettle campaigns were considerably lower, Lt. Brookman said, somewhere in the $30,000-$40,000 range.

In addition to allowing more of the money raised to be used for services, using more volunteers on the kettles would also free up paid staffers to provide more local services during the Christmas season, Lt. Brookman noted.

For those with limited funds, volunteering is also a great alternative to a financial donation, he added.

“If you can’t donate cash, volunteer for two hours and that will help us out just as much,” Lt. Brookman said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the lieutenant at 419.910.9332 or email him at Joshua.brookman@use.salvationarmy.org.

This year’s kettle campaign will maintain its five local sites: Walmart, which will have two kettles, one at each entrance, with one kettle each at Chief Supermarket, Rural King, Big Lots, and Sav-A-Lot.

The 2018 campaign will begin Monday, November 12, at three of its locations: Big Lots, Rural King, and Sav-A-Lot, while the Walmart and Chief Supermarket kettles, due to management requests, will be not be place until Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Hours for the kettles is 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, at Walmart and Chief’s, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the other three locations. The financial goal this year is $65,000, along with the 60-percent volunteer goal.

Lt. Brookman said more area residents are now aware that most of the money raised by local The Salvation Army stays here.

“It’s the good thing about the kettles,” the lieutenant said, “you know all the money is going to stay in the community.”