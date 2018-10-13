Hurless, Purmort fill top Central positions

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies have announced changes in two top positions of the company, with the election of Evan Purmort, CPCU, AU, AIAF, to chief marketing officer, effective August 1, and Cindy Hurless, AIS, AINS, to chief operating officer, effective October 8.

As chief marketing officer, Purmort is responsible for the company’s regional operations, communications, distribution, and industry relationships. He previously held the position of vice president/Northeast Regional Office manager.

Purmort joined Central in 2003 during high school in the Mail and Supply Department at Central’s Home Office. After graduating from Miami (Ohio) University in 2008, he became a commercial lines technician in the Southeast Region. He was promoted to commercial lines underwriter before transferring to the Southwest Region in 2011 as the marketing manager for Arizona.

He was promoted to the Southwest management team in 2012 as a commercial lines supervisor and was then promoted to the position of personal lines manager in 2014. He has earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associates in Claims (AIC), and Associates in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF) designations.

In her role as chief operating officer, Hurless’ responsibilities will include oversight of the company’s services, claims, underwriting, and loss control operations.

Hurless earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hope College. She joined Central in 2002 as manager of the Mail/Supply and Commercial Lines Services departments, and was promoted to vice president of customer services in 2004.

She has earned the Associates in Insurance Services (AIS) and Associates in General Insurance (AINS) designations. She also serves as a member of the IIABA’s Agents Council on Technology, Van Wert City Board of Education, the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board, and is a board member of the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businessesin 23 states.

Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.6 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).