VW independent volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Defiance 1

The Lady Cougars handed Defiance their second WBL league loss of the season with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win at Defiance High School on Thursday.

Adrianna Grothause led the way with 26 digs, followed by Lainey Werts (20). Noelle Heffner had a team high 20 assists, followed closely by Katie Coplin (19). Jamison Clouse finished with a team leading 12 blocks, followed by Reagan Priest (11), Coplin (8) and Werts (7). Clouse and Priest had five and four blocks, while Grothause and Werts each had three aces.

Van Wert finished the regular season 15-7 (6-3 WBL), and will begin Division II sectional action Tuesday at home against St. Marys Memorial.

Leipsic 3 Crestview 0

Crestview fell to state ranked Leipsic (No. 4, Division IV) 19-25, 15-25, 21-25 on Thursday.

Avery McCoy was 11 of 12 serving with a pair of aces, Bailey Gregory was 9 of 11 with four aces, Maddy Lamb was 6 of 7 with two aces, Lauryn Black was 7 of 7 and Lexi Gregory was 6 of 6.

Lexi Gregory had a team high 13 kills, followed by McCoy (7), Black and Kayee Wolford (3). McCoy had 13 assists and Lamb had 11. Black led the Lady Knights with 16 digs, followed by Bailey Gregory (13) and Lexi Gregory (11). Wolford had three blocks.

Crestview finished the regular season 16-6 (7-1, NWC co-champs). The Lady Knights will host Delphos Jefferson in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Soccer

Kalida 6 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers closed the regular season with a 6-0 road loss to Kalida on Thursday.

Lincolnview will take on Miller City in the Division III sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday.

Defiance 1 Van Wert 0

The Bulldogs edged the Cougars 1-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (2-12-1, 0-9 WBL) will play in the Division II sectional semifinals at St. Marys Memorial at 7 p.m. Monday.