Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 8 of the high school football season includes a handful of intriguing area matchups.

Some of those games feature teams vying for a league or conference title (or a share), while others feature teams looking to salvage wins and build some positives.

Last week, I was 16-4, while guest selector Wyatt Richardson was 13-7. So far this season, my overall record is 119-37 (76 percent), while the guest selectors have combined to go 113-43 (72 percent).

This week’s guest selector is Jason Ruder, a lifelong sports fan from Defiance. As you’ll see, out of 19 games (Lima Central Catholic is off this weekend), we differ on just three games, all in the Western Buckeye League.

Our Week No. 9 guest selector is in place, but if you would like to be considered for Week No. 10, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.

Week No. 8 games

Van Wert (5-2) at Bath (0-7)

Van Wert hasn’t won at Bath since 2008, but I believe that the Cougars will end that streak in fine fashion and improve to 6-2 on the season. Ruder thinks the Wildcats will stun Van Wert for their first win of the season.

Truxell: Van Wert; Ruder: Bath

Allen East (4-3) at Crestview (6-1)

Something has to give here. Crestview is the NWC’s highest scoring team (44 ppg), and Allen East has the best scoring defense (21 ppg). Both have exciting offenses, but both of us think the Knights will improve to 7-1 with a Senior Night win.

Truxell: Crestview; Ruder: Crestview

Delphos St. John’s (1-6) at Parkway (1-6)

This is a tough one. The Blue Jays have been battling injuries all season. Parkway has improved and has hung with some of the big boys, but has just one win.

In my mind, this game is a coin toss, but I’m going with Parkway, as is Ruder.

Truxell: Parkway; Ruder: Parkway

Wayne Trace (4-3) at Holgate (2-5)

The Raiders have won three of their last four games and still have playoff hopes. After a 2-0 start, Holgate has lost five straight. Both of us are going with Wayne Trace.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Ruder: Wayne Trace

Ada (2-5) at Paulding (2-5)

The Panthers have a real shot to make it three wins in four games, while the Bulldogs are trying to avoid four straight losses. It should be a close game, and we like Paulding’s chances.

Truxell: Paulding; Ruder: Paulding

Marion Local (7-0) at Minster (5-2)

It’s a matchup of two defending state champions. Normally, you’d take the home team in a game like this, but we think the Flyers will pick up the ‘W’.

Truxell: Marion Local; Ruder: Marion Local

Other games

WBL

Shawnee (2-5) at Elida (2-5)

Truxell: Shawnee; Ruder: Elida

Kenton (4-3) at Ottawa-Glandorf (3-4)

Truxell: Kenton; Ruder: Kenton

Defiance (4-3) at Wapakoneta (6-1)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Ruder: Defiance

Celina (4-3) at St. Marys Memorial (7-0)

Truxell: St. Marys; Ruder: St. Marys

NWC

Delphos Jefferson (1-6) at Columbus Grove (4-3)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Ruder: Columbus Grove

Spencerville (5-2) at Bluffton (2-5)

Truxell: Spencerville; Ruder: Spencerville

GMC

Antwerp (5-2) at Edgerton (7-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; Ruder: Edgerton

Tinora (2-5) at Hicksville (4-3)

Truxell: Hicksville; Ruder: Hicksville

Ayersville (2-5) at Fairview (4-3)

Truxell: Fairview; Ruder: Fairview

MAC

Anna (5-2) at Coldwater (7-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Ruder: Coldwater

St. Henry (5-2) at Fort Recovery (3-4)

Truxell: St. Henry; Ruder: St. Henry

New Bremen (4-3) at Versailles (2-5)

Truxell: New Bremen; Ruder: New Bremen

TRAC

Lima Sr. (1-6) at Findlay (3-4)

Truxell: Findlay; Ruder: Findlay