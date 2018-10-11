Crestview-Allen East presale ticket info

Submitted information

CONVOY — Due to the safe school drill on Friday afternoon, pre-sale tickets for Friday night’s football game between Crestview and Allen East will be available Thursday from 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Crestview athletic office.

Presale price is $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $6.

The annual Senior Night ceremony will begin at 6:30, with kickoff at 7 p.m.