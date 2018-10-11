14 people plead to grand jury indictments in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 14 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments and five people were sentenced during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Seven other people also appeared Wednesday for criminal court hearings.

Those arraigned include the following:

Bradley W. Sheets, 36, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of burglary, each a felony of the second degree; one count each of having weapons under disability and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony of the fourth degree. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, October 25.

Dacoda Blake, 30, of Defiance, pleaded not guilty to one count of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. A $50,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case, while the case was continued for further arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday, November 2.

Kevin Davies Jr., 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs into a correctional facility, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond in the case, while Davies will appear for a pretrial conference at 2 p.m. Friday, October 19.

Johnny Bowersock, 54, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 24.

Virginia Jo Marie Schrader, 28, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of having weapons under disability and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Ryan Churchwell, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of grand theft-auto and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, each a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 24.

Caleb Phillips, 18, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in marijuana, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count each of possession of marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 24.

Robert Stegaman, 44, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Alexander Pardo, 25, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Edward Reinemeyer, 66, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Peter Simpson, 27, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and misuse of a credit card, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Yuridiana Toledo, 29, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count each of harassment via a bodily substance, a felony of the fifth degree; telecommunications harassment, a misdemeanor of the first degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A surety bond was set in the case, with a pretrial scheduled for 9 a.m. October 24.

Jared Shaffer, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 24.

Corey Elston, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. October 24.

The following people were sentenced on Wednesday in Common Pleas Court:

Lester Sulfridge Jr., 59, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, beginning October 11, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sulfridge was given credit for one day already served.

Theodore King, 34, of Convoy, was given two years of community control, including a 30-day suspended jail sentence, on a charge of unauthorized use of property, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Frederick Murray, 32, of Delphos, was given two years of community control, including seven days in jail, beginning October 13, on a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was granted work release as part of the jail sentence.

Jacob Thomas, 26, of Ohio City, had his sentencing hearing continued until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, to allow for more information.

Nathaniel Thomas, 40, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, including 180 days in jail, 90 of those suspended and credit for two days already served, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Four people appeared for bond or probation violations on Wednesday, as follows:

Jason Gilbert, 38, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing a drug test. The case was continued for a hearing at 9 a.m. October 24, and Gilbert was ordered held on a $50,000 cash or commercial surety bond.

Ecco Burker, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. A new bond was set of $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 14.

Melissa Nihiser, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by signing herself out of the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit given for 40 days already served.

Beth Wright, 49, of Convoy, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation, and failing to complete assessments as ordered. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 138 days already served.

Also Wednesday:

Amber Baker, 28, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and an amended count of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs into a corrections facility, a fourth-degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. November 14.

Dustin Stuckey, 32, of Middle Point, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 31.

David Leach, 27, of Delphos, was found competent to stand trial after a mental health evaluation by Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Toledo. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. October 31.