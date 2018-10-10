YWCA ready to ‘black out’ domestic violence with yoga

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County announces a fun freewill donation event to help “black out” domestic violence.

On Wednesday, October 24, the black lights and body and face paint will go on for 45 minutes of Black Light Yoga. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. that day, with the first 20 people pre-registered invited to come early for provided glow sticks and body or face paint.

Painting is being provided by local art enthusiasts Jane Houg and Beth Adams. All other registrants are invited to bring their own glow items. All level of yogis are welcome and the number of YWCA yoga mats are limited; participants are encouraged to bring their own.

“With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Fitness Team wanted to do something fun to help the amazing programs the YWCA offers to those in need of domestic violence-related assistance,” said YWCA Health and Wellness Coordinator J.J. McClain. “This is an event open to the public, with 100 percent of the donations brought in from the event staying right here in Van Wert County.”

People may pre-register for this event by calling 419.238.6639 or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

Members of the YWCA of Van Wert County Victim Services Department will also be present at the event to answer any questions about local programs. More information about this and other programs and services at the YWCA can also be found by visiting www.ywcavanwert.org.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.