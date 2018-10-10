NWC preview: Allen East at Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — In a game that has Northwest Conference title implications, Crestview’s secondary may be in for a workout during Friday night’s regular season home finale against Allen East.

That’s because the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1 NWC) will come in with the NWC’s top ranked passing game, with an average of 263 yards per outing.

Quarterback Tyler Clum has completed 98 of 186 passes for 1,806 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In addition, the Mustangs have four of the NWC’s top seven receivers, including Cole Fletcher, who leads the conference with 727 yards and eight touchdowns on just 31 receptions. Bradden Crumrine has 22 receptions for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Bryce Belcher has 19 catches for 350 yards and five touchdowns, and Jacob Treglia has 21 receptions for 318 yards and a pair of scores, as the aerial game has become a strength for the Mustangs this season.

“They have a lot of speed and athleticism,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said of the Mustangs. “Offensively they are balanced in their attack and have a physical offensive line.”

Last season, Allen East went just 2-8, but first year head coach Wes Schroeder has the Mustangs in a four way tie for first with Crestview, Spencerville and Columbus Grove.

“Our players have done a great job buying into the new schemes and culture change our staff has brought here,” Schroeder explained. “When you have buy in from all those areas it allows for improvements to happen more quickly. We are not where we would like to be but we feel we are heading in the right direction.”

“The guys are starting to play faster and more physical because they are more comfortable and are thinking less,” Schroeder added.

In addition to a potent air attack and an offense that averages 30 points a game, the Mustangs have the top NWC defense in terms of points allowed (21 per game), and the second ranked team as far as total yards allowed, just 244 per game. Allen East gives up 144 rushing yards per game and 100 passing yards per contest.

“Defensively they are very disciplined, fly to the football, and tackle really well,” Owens said.

Meanwhile, the No. 10 Knights (6-1, 3-1 NWC) will enter the game with the top ranked NWC offense (44 points and 412 yards per game). Drew Kline is the NWC’s the second ranked passer in the conference, having completed 64 of 111 passes for 1064 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The senior quarterback also leads the team in rushing with 94 carries for 649 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brody Brecht has 73 carries for 565 yards and nine touchdowns, and Wade Sheets has 26 receptions for 484 yards and seven scores. In addition, Sheets has returned two punts and two interceptions for touchdowns.

“Coach Owens and his staff have done a great job there for several years now,” Schroeder said. “Offensively, they are explosive just like they always are and I think they have the two best players in our league.”

“Defensively they are very physical and do not have many weaknesses, so offensively we need to make plays when given the chance and make as few mistakes as possible.”

During last week’s 53-14 win at Ada, Crestview rolled up 405 yards, while using a number of different reserves in the game.

“We have been a little banged up so hopefully we can get guys feeling better going into this week,” Owens said “It is always nice to reward kids who have been working hard with some action under the lights. It gives them some confidence and some momentum energy wise heading into the next week.”

Friday night will be Senior Night for Crestview, and Owens explained his senior class has been a big factor in the team’s success this season.

“Our seniors are an excellent group of young men who have meant a tremendous amount to our football program, our school, and our community,” Owens said. “This will be a bitter sweet time for them, but they all have great things ahead in their futures.”

After Friday’s game, the Knights will finish the regular season at Delphos Jefferson and Paulding, before hosting a playoff game in Week No. 11.

“We don’t look ahead of the game at hand,” Owens said of the postseason. “If we are fortunate enough to get in, we will prepare for Week No. 11 at that time.”