Elks to have Americanism Essay Contest

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that the 2018-2019 Americanism Essay Contest is underway. The theme for this year’s contest is “What Makes You Proud of America?”

This very important patriotic contest gives school children in grades 5-8 the opportunity to express views on their pride in America. Essay length is not to exceed 300 words and must be typed or legibly printed in ink.

All essays will be judged on the local level and winners will be sent to the district for competition. District winners will advance to the state competition. All winners will receive a monetary reward.

Contest information has been distributed to local schools by lodge Americanism Committee Chairman Jill Evans. All entries must be submitted to the lodge chairman on or before December 15.

For more information, contact the lodge chairman or the lodge.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 members urge all eligible students to enter this year’s contest.