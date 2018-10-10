AmVets donation

AmVets Post 698 in Middle Point recently made a financial donation to Middle Point resident Rick Boroff (left), who will be running his first marathon race (Marine Corps Marathon) on Monday, October 29, in Washington, D.C. The donation presented will support the post member and Marine Corps veteran, as well as the Semper Fi Fund (a non-profit group that provides a variety of programs to assist wounded veterans in all branches of the United States armed forces). Presenting the donation on behalf of the post is Commander Logan Welker.Amvets photo