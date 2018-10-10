Alice M. Schmit

Alice M. Schmit, 100, of Findlay, and formerly of Delphos, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Findlay.

She was born January 8, 1918, in Delphos, the daughter of Carl J. and Louise P. (Schwartzengraber) Lindeman, who both preceded her in death. On June 20, 1946, she married Jerome M. Schmit, who died June 4, 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Elaine M. (Larry) Webb of Findlay; two sons, Dr. James T. “Jim” Schmit of Celina and Dr. Arthur M. “Art” (MaryAnn) Schmit of Grove City; one sister, Dorothy Reagan of Findlay; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Alfred Schmit.

A sister, Mary Wellman; an infant grandson, Christopher Schmit; a daughter-in-law, Susan Schmit; six brothers-in-law, Harold Reagan, the Rev. Arthur Schmit, the Rev. Earl Schmit, Robert “Bob” Schmit, Eugene Schmidt, and Gilbert “Gib” Wellman; and four sisters-in-law, Sister Mary Alfred, SND, Mary Ella Schmit, Patricia Schmit, and Viola Schmidt, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 16, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with her grandson, Father Ryan Schmit, officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Memorial visitation will be held from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

