Peony Festival group seeks 2019 theme

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time once again for local residents to use their imagination and help the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee give the 2019 Peony Festival a theme.

The festival will be held in historical downtown Van Wert on June 7-9, 2019.

The person who submits the winning theme will be awarded a prize basket, recognition as the winner in local publications and on the Peony Festival website and social media pages, as well as being invited to be in the 2019 Grand Parade on Saturday, June 9, 2019.

To enter, email a theme entry to vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com or send a message to the Peony Festival page containing an entry.

Good luck and thanks in advance.