Law Enforcement 10/9/18

Van Wert Police

October 3, 9:27 p.m. — Christopher WA Frank, 19, of 661 N. Washington St., was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court, and was also given a court summons for a charge of disorderly conduct.

October 2, 3:50 p.m. — Officers are investigating a report of a break-in at a storage unit at Storage Solutions & More LLC, 938 S. Washington St.

September 29, 12:59 a.m. — Jason W. Stephens, 40, of Convoy, was charged with disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred at Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St.

September 30, 5:36 p.m. — Tiffany D. Southerland, 42, of 523 S. Franklin St., was charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, in connection with an incident at her residence.

September 27, 2:14 p.m. — Tyler L. Kast, 26, of 524 N. Race St., was charged with assault for an incident that took place in the 500 block of North Race Street.

September 24, 2:30 p.m. — Christine L. Buckner, 22, and Jason L. Boyd, 37, both of 602 Leeson Ave., were served with warrants and also charged with obstructing official business in connection with the serving of the warrants, while at their residence.

Delphos Police

September 30, no time listed — Charles Sowards, 36, of Delphos, was charged with assault in connection with a fight that took place near the intersection of Bredeick and Walnut streets.

September 28, no time listed — Casey Landers, 30, of Delphos, will be facing multiple charges after a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Elida Avenue.

September 28, no time listed — Justin C. Roberts, 37, of Delphos, was taken into custody on an active warrant issued in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court.

September 27, no time listed — Darrel L. Johnson, no age or address listed, was cited for driving under a license forfeiture suspension following a traffic stop within the city. A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle was also suspected of being in possession of drugs. Charges are pending on the passenger.