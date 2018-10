Lady Lancers fall at home

Lincolnview’s Kerstin Davis serves during Monday night’s non-conference volleyball match against New Knoxville. Unfortunately, the Lady Lancers lost 25-21, 15-25, 16-25, 10-25. Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher each had 13 kills, Lakin Brant had 24 digs and Brianna Ebel finished with 28 assists. Lincolnview will travel to Paulding tonight. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent