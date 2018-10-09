Crestview moves up in statewide poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview is back in the top 10 of this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football poll.

The Knights (6-1) are up three spots to No. 10 in the Division VII poll, which was released on Tuesday. Crestview is the only Northwest Conference team ranked in the poll.

Two Western Buckeye League teams are ranked this week. St. Marys Memorial (7-0) remains No. 1 in Division IV, and Wapakoneta is back in the Division III poll, tied for No. 12 with Columbus Bishop Hartley and Granville.

Edgerton is the only Green Meadows Conference team ranked in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs are up two spots to No. 3 in Division VII.

Five Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked in the poll. Anna is No. 14 in Division V, Coldwater and Marion Local remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VII, while St. Henry is No. 12 in the same division. Minster is No. 8 in Division VII.

For the full poll, click https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/AP-Poll-5.pdf.