Anita G. Burt

Anita G. Burt passed away peacefully Monday, October 8, 2018, at Paulding County Hospital at the age of 89.

She was born April 15, 1929, in Waterloo, Indiana, the daughter of Alva and Aileen (Smith) Rainier, who both preceded her in death. On February 2, 1952, she married Clyde E. Burt of Melrose, who she met while attending the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Art School, and he also preceded her in death.

Anita was an artist and loved nature, especially wild flowers and birds. She also enjoyed helping others during her life and volunteering when she could. For a number of years, Anita volunteered at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum. She was one of the charter members of the Black Swamp Audubon Society and a member of the Defiance Artists Club.

For a number of years, she served on the Board of Trustees for the Paulding County Carnegie Library and also was a board member for the Northwest Ohio Library District. Mrs. Burt was a very devout person and was a member of the Melrose United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Burt was a graduate of the former Waterloo High School and went on to the Fort Wayne Art school, where she studied various forms of art. She worked during her school years as the assistant museum curator at the school’s art museum. Anita also worked a number of years in the former Oakwood Elementary School library. Later in life, she was the librarian at the Paulding County Law Library.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her son and granddaughter. She touched the lives of many people and will be missed by family and friends. Anita is now in the arms of the Lord.

Survivors include a son, Ronald E. Burt of Melrose; one granddaughter, Ashley M. Burt of Melrose; a sister, Glenda (Edwin) Peterson of Lake City, Michigan; one brother, Ed Rainier of Lake City; a brother-in-law, Dennis Erickson of Twin Lake, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Carol (Donald) Burt of Fort Wayne; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A grandson, Ronald E. Burt II; one sister, Vernelia; a sister-in-law, Nancy Rainier; one brother- and sister-in-law, Richard and Claudine Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Donald Burt, also preceded her in death.

Anita didn’t want a funeral or memorial service.

Preferred memorials: Paulding County Carnegie Library or the Art & Design Department, Purdue University Fort Wayne.