VW independent weekend sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert’s Paige Moonshower and Olivia Kline will be the No. 3 seed at the Division II girls’ tennis district at Bowling Green this week.

The doubles team fell to Lima Central Catholic’s Anna Janowski and Madie Brinkman 6-1, 6-2 in the Division II sectional semifinals in Lima on Saturday, but the duo bounced back and took third place with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf’s Mariah Schroeder and Addy Schmiedebusch.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos St. John’s 1

The Lady Knights earned a 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19 win at Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Maddy Lamb and Bailey Gregory each had three aces for Crestview. Lexi Gregory had 17 kills, followed by Avery McCoy (14). Lamb and McCoy each finished with 20 assists, Lauryn Black had 16 digs, followed by Bailey Gregory (15).

Crestview (15-5, 6-1 NWC) will host Spencerville and hold Senior Night on Tuesday. A win by the Lady Knights would clinch at least a share of the conference championship.

Soccer

Temple Christian 2 Lincolnview 0

The Pioneers topped the Lancers 2-0 on Saturday. The match was played at Allen East due to unplayable field conditions at Temple Christian.

Lincolnview will finish the regular season at Kalida on Saturday.

Spencerville 6 Crestview 0

The Lady Knights lost at Spencerville 6-0 on Saturday. Crestview returns to action today at Bluffton.