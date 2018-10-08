VW garden club welcomes new members

VW independent/submitted information

The Evergreen Garden Club held its annual members-only dinner on October 4 at Willow Bend Country Club.

The program, “History of Sunflowers” was presented by Vaughn E. Davis of School House Farms. Davis, a seventh-generation farmer, told the club about the cultivation and uses of the sunflower plant throughout human history.

Davis grows sunflowers that are used for bird and wildlife feed and specialty oils. He also grows gourmet popcorn varieties and distillation grains at his family farm on Ross Road in Rockford.

Members of the club tasted three oil varieties and were given samples of his popcorn seed. School House Farms products are available locally at Something from the Garden.

The Evergreen Garden Club also welcomed its six newest members at the dinner. The new members make the club the second largest registered with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Melinda Farmer, Christine Krugh, Diane Mosier, Lee Schumm, Julie Wagner, and Ming Shi are the club’s newest members.

Anyone interested in joining The Evergreen Garden Club as a member or guest should contact President Arlene Gamble for more information.