Sheriff seeks help finding missing inmate

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to locate an inmate, Justin Reynolds of Van Wert, who failed to return from work release.

Reynolds was being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a charge of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with blue eyes and bald (see accompanying photo).

Reynolds was granted work release from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and had been working at Haviland Drainage Products in Haviland. At approximately 5 a.m. Monday, the correctional facility was notified that Reynolds had left for a break around 3:30 a.m. and failed to return to work after the break.

A warrant has been issued for Reynolds arrest and Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is asking that anyone who may know of Reynolds’ whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at 419.238.3866 or access the office’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.comand use the “Submit a Crime Tip” link, or call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867.

Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.