Gasoline prices up, but mostly below ave.

VW independent/submitted information

Gasoline prices locally are mostly below the state average, with just two stations selling gasoline a penny above the average state price.

Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center has the lowest price in Van Wert at $2.74 a gallon, followed by the One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington Street at $2.77 a gallon. Several stations were at $2.79 a gallon, including the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, and the Shell station on South Washington Street.

Just above the state average at $2.82 are the Brookside Convenience Store Marathon station on West Main Street and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 2.2 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 53.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average gas price has broken out of a well-established rut, climbing above $2.90 per gallon for the first time since mid-June on rising oil prices ahead of the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran and OPEC failing to pump enough oil to meet robust demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We may see prices continue to lift ahead of the mid-terms; however, completely unrelated to the elections, but due to constant threats from an improving economy: higher demand and lower supply is tipping the balance of the oil market and pushing prices higher.

“We may even soon see $3 per gallon nationally, which would be the first time since October 2014, if oil prices continue to rise,” DeHaan added. “I, along with motorists, will be eagerly awaiting any relief at the pump, but don’t hold your breath — it may get worse before it gets better.”