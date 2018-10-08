Dallas G. Gandy

Dallas G. Gandy, 63, of Paulding, passed away at 10:08 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born February 8, 1955, in Harlingen, Texas, the son of Frances (Adams) Loyer, who preceded him in death, and Malcolm Gandy who survives in Panacea, Florida. On September 6, 1975, he married the former Lorelei A. Harshman, who survives in Paulding.

Other survivors include two daughters, Trinity Harshman of Payne, and Jammie Gandy of Paulding; four grandchildren; a great grandson; one brother, Robert O. Gandy of Houston, Texas; and a sister, Donna Gandy of Panacea, Florida.

His stepfather, Franklin J. Loyer, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor James Langham officiating.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

