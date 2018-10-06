Jane Kay Martin

Jane Kay Martin passed at the age of 79 at home.

Jane was born in Elgin on July 4, 1939, as Jane Kay Muter. Jane overflowed with love and loyalty and was a phenomenal cook and baker. She made holidays with her family beautiful occasions that were unforgettable. Her grace and kindness were attributes she could not hide. She is loved beyond measure.

Jane attended York High School and was a band majorette and always involved in many activities. She met her husband, Virgil Anthony Martin, at church when she was 14 and he was 16 years old. They married in 1957. Virgil preceded her in passing as did her parents, Ashley and Mable Muter from Elgin.

Jane and Virgil performed many weddings; he was the minister and she planned the ceremony and rehearsal. They also refurbished rental homes together. Jane also managed a jewelry store and worked at a gift shop.

She was fiercely loyal and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jane was optimistic and loved God and prayed often. She had a bold sense of humor and was always up for spontaneous fun.

Her surviving family members include a daughter, Jandy Martin Hackbarth; and two sons, John A. Martin and James A. Martin; her grandchildren, Noah Hackbarth, Brittany Martin, Brandy Martin Jesko, Jasmine Hackbarth, Amanda Martin, Courtney Martin, and Alexandra Martin; and her surviving great-grandchildren, Elijah Jesko, Jade Jesko, and Oliver Van Rooyen. Also surviving are Edna Muter Semer and Sue Muter Mohr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Rick Zehr officiating. Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 8, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.