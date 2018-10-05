Kline is the Student Athlete of the Week

Crestview High School senior Drew Kline is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Kline, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, has a 3.5 GPA and threw the game winning touchdown pass in last week’s 50-49 win at Spencerville. “Drew is an excellent student and leader in our school in and out of the classroom. It has been fun to watch him grow in these areas,” Kreischer said. “Drew is a well-rounded individual who is respected for his abilities in the classroom as well as on the playing field,” head football coach Jared Owens said. “He has made the most of all of his opportunities in his high school career. The thing I am most proud of him for is how he has grown into a great leader for our team and our school.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent